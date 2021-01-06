Smart ways to be financially healthy in 2021

WACO, Texas – After millions faced a difficult 2020, Central Texans are on a mission to make 2021 the best year yet.

To accomplish those goals, financial experts say people should make better decisions.

“The good times is not to spend. The good times is to start putting away,” said Financial Planner Phil Van Duivendyk.

Duivendyk said consumers should first sit down and examine their finances. In doing so, they will be able to figure out where they can cut costs and consolidate bills.

“Nowadays you can combine TV, phone and cable all in one to save a few dollars,” he said.

Also when shopping, only buy items you need.

Last year, many businesses in Waco saw a decline in sales due to shelter-in-place orders preventing customers from dining in.

“It got worse when masks were reinforced. Sales definitely went down, so that was the hardest part,” said Adilene Camarena, owner of Around The World Desserts.

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to distribute, store owners are remaining optimistic.

“I’m hoping at least 40 percent. It goes up as people start coming out,” Camarena said.

For this to occur, experts say entrepreneurs may have to sacrifice by cutting employees’ hours and not replacing inventory unless it is needed.