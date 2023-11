Teague (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Teague Lion Band is the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week.

Cory Hiles is the Band Director and the assistant band directors are Bradley Lindsey and Leah Johnson.

The Lion Band’s Head Drum Major is Omar Perez and the Assistant Drum Major is Hunter Fulmer.

This year’s contest performance is entitled, “Heist”. It features selections from Ludwig Van Beethoven’s 7th and 9th Symphonies, Henry Mancini’s Peter Gunn, Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, and Gangsta’s Paradise, by Coolio.