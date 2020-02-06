Snow in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – It was an unusual sight in Central Texas on Thursday morning. People across the region woke up to snow on the ground.

“There was a swath of snow that basically encompassed everything between the Killeen and Temple area up to Waco, and then it kept moving off to the northeast,” says Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It’s been a few years since Central Texans woke up to snow on the ground.

“The last snowfall recorded at the Waco Airport was seven tenths of an inch back in 2015. That was March 5th, 2015,” says Hernandez.

The National Weather Service recorded a half-inch of snow in Waco, but areas to the east saw higher accumulations.

“We saw 1.25 inches in Mart, which is a little to the east of you there. We got 1.3 inches in Riesel, and then one inch in Marlin,” says Hernandez.

On average, Waco sees less than an inch of snow a year. Over the last decade, the most snow Waco saw was a little more than 3 1/2 inches in 2010.

Waco saw a record breaking 13 inches of snow in 1929, when a snow storm swept through Central Texas. This same storm dropped 26 inches in Hillsboro and two feet in Clifton.

On Thursday, the snow delayed more than a dozen school districts by two hours, and most of the snow melted by noon.

And you may be out of luck if you were hoping for more snow this winter.

“I would say the bets are not in our favor here. It’s going to be pretty hard to come by,” says Hernandez.