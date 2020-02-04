Local police turn to social media to solve crimes

ROBINSON, Texas – Police in Robinson have been investigating a lawnmower theft caught on a home security camera for almost a month now, so they took the newest route to solving crimes: social media.

The police posted it on their Facebook and dozens of people shared it. Among those sharers was the Hewitt Police Department’s Facebook page.

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin thinks with home security systems being more affordable than ever before, this type of crime fighting is not going anywhere.

“It’s extraordinary. I mean, we’ve solved so many cases – thefts, traffic crashes, you name it,” says Devlin. “We’ve gotten it captured on video either through residential Ring doorbell cameras or some other type of system like that, and it provides an accurate picture of really what happened.”

Police use this tactic as a way to get the community to actually pitch in on an investigation. It also broadcasts to a bigger audience, even if the crimes don’t get on the news.

“This is a very easy way to do it, and we’ll get these phone calls from people, and at least it gives us an area to start,” says Devlin. “At that point, if we put it on social media and we don’t recognize or don’t have an identification or an actual name of this person, someone out there does. And they’re usually willing to share it with us.”

For police, it isn’t the most conventional strategy. It is, however, effective.

“We don’t have a whole lot that we do put out as far as the crimes that are committed,” says Devlin. “When we do, we get a heck of a response from our citizens. And those that are on our social media platforms and providing us with intel.”

Police say people can message them through social media with a tip and still retain their anonymity.