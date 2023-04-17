Abbott (FOX 44/KWKT) — Fellow firefighters are watching over Abbott Volunteer firefighter Horace Daniel Wright.

Wright died Friday night while providing traffic control along Interstate 35, just south of the Main Street Market around 8 p.m.

The Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force has set up a soft watch for Wright at Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory. Firefighters from several departments across Texas are taking part.

The funeral will be Friday, April 21st at 11 a.m. at Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory.

According the Hill Co. Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS, Wright was part of a team that went to check on a motor vehicle crash near mile marker 359. When they arrived, they found out a motorist was stranded, so they helped guide traffic around the vehicle.

While repositioning, a fire truck hit Wright according to DPS. A helicopter took the 71-year-old to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, but he died from his injuries.