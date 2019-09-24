Solar Farm Aims To Benefit China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas – Major changes could be coming to China Spring in the next few years.

This comes as Fort Worth investment group Glory Leasing is proposing a solar farm near the intersection of China Spring Road and Markum Ranch Road.

“Initially, we saw some opportunity. We were excited about the potential for resources and revenue for the school district,” says Sara Shoup, a member of the China Spring Homeowner’s Association.

The revenue would be available if the China Spring school district and state comptroller agree to a Chapter 313 tax code.

According to The Texas Taxpayers And Research Association, Chapter 313 allows school districts to offer a temporary limitation on the taxable value of certain new investments.

China Spring ISD will receive state funding while the solar firm gets to build the plant – also getting a ten-year tax break.

The $65 million will include installation of solar panels, inverters, and other equipment for energy use.

“A deal breaker for me is if it didn’t provide any benefits, specifically to the school district. We’d love to see more opportunities for revenue that could be used to grow STEM programs and other type of academic programs at the school,” Shoup says.

McLennan Commissioner’s Court is expected to discuss the topic on October 1.