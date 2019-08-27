Solar farm coming to McLennan County

CHINA SPRING, Texas – Glory Leasing, LLC is proposing to develop, construct, and operate a solar farm in McLennan County – near China Spring and Valley Mills.

The farm would capture solar energy and convert it to electricity. The proposed and estimated capital investment for the project is roughly $65 million.

School districts which may be affected by receiving tax revenues or payments in lieu of taxes are Valley Mills and China Spring ISDs.

A hearing is scheduled, and those interested are encouraged to attend with evidence for or against the designated zone.