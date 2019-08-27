Solar farm coming to McLennan County

Live Now
CHINA SPRING, Texas – Glory Leasing, LLC is proposing to develop, construct, and operate a solar farm in McLennan County – near China Spring and Valley Mills.

The farm would capture solar energy and convert it to electricity. The proposed and estimated capital investment for the project is roughly $65 million.

School districts which may be affected by receiving tax revenues or payments in lieu of taxes are Valley Mills and China Spring ISDs.

A hearing is scheduled, and those interested are encouraged to attend with evidence for or against the designated zone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

