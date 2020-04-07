Soldiers came with many questions to Fort Hood Virtual Town Hall

FORT HOOD, Texas – From face masks to troop movements, soldiers had plenty of questions for a Virtual Town Hall held by Fort Hood Tuesday morning.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash answered questions through Facebook for an hour.

One of the big questions was if the process to join and separate from the Army has been affected by COVID-19. They said the process is still moving, but it has slowed down some because of the virus.

They also discussed that soldiers are allowed to make their own face masks for use when they can’t stay six feet from another person.