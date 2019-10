WACO, Texas- Fire damaged at least one unit at the Saddle Brook Apartments Wednesday morning, with a few others having to be evacuated.



Fire units were dispatched to the complex on Chapel Road about 5 a.m.



Other residents were awakened about five to the sound of fire trucks and the smell of smoke.



Most of the damage appeared confined to one building.



There was no word of injuries.



The fire was under investigation Wednesday morning