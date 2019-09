McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Labor Day 2019 also marks the 25th anniversary of the annual Sorghum Festival.









More than 70 years ago, sorghum syrup was a common sweetener on dinner tables throughout rural Texas. When it was time to harvest, families would join together to press cane and cook it down into syrup.

At Brazos de Dios they carry on the community tradition of sorghum harvest.

This year, the festival had a sorghum pressing and cookoff, fresh-cranked ice cream, and horse-drawn hayrides.