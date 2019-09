SpaceX is shooting for the stars, or at least Earth’s orbit, by aiming to beam Internet across the southern U.S. by late 2020.

Its ultimate goal is to become one of the world’s largest internet providers.

The massive undertaking means deploying a constellation of thousands of satellites named Starlink to provide broadband from space.

Morgan Stanley published a report estimating Starlink could turn SpaceX into a $52 billion company.