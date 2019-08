BOCA CHICA, Texas – It was a successful launch and landing for the SpaceX Starhopper.

A final test was completed for the Starhopper prototype, which rose several hundred feet off the ground in Boca Chica, Texas.

It lasted just 57 seconds, but it puts SpaceX one step closer to sending travelers to space.

The test launches of this and other prototypes will pave the way for operational starship flights, which could begin as early as 2021.