Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s Family meets President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. – Specialist Vanessa Guillen’s name rang through the Nation’s Capital Thursday as her family met with President Trump.

The meeting comes after a months-long search for answers and justice in her death.

The family is calling for nationwide support for a Congressional investigation and the passing of the #IAmVanessaGuillen Bill.

The Guillen family began their day with a press conference and march from the U.S. Capitol to the White House, where they met with President Trump to discuss the bill created in honor of Specialist Guillen.

Her family revisited all of the details that have been unfolding in recent months in their emotional plea for support from the President.

“Fort Hood is supposed to be held accountable. Their leadership has to be held accountable,” Lupe Guillen yelled passionately to a crowd of supporters.

This is the message the Guillen family and their attorney Natalie Khawam took to President Trump as they discussed the investigation surrounding the Fort Hood soldier’s murder.

“It hit me very hard. I saw what happened to your daughter Vanessa, who is a spectacular person and respected and loved by everybody – including in the military,” said President Trump.

The Guillen family were in the Oval Office to share the gruesome details of the 20-year-old soldier’s death.

“He supposedly took a hammer and killed her in the room, bludgeoned her to death. If you go into this room, the room is probably a quarter of the size of this room,” said the family’s attorney.

President Trump told the family his administration is already taking action.

“The FBI and the DOJ are now involved. We got them involved and the people at Fort Hood, where it took place, are very much involved. We didn’t want to have this swept under the rug, which could happen,” he told the Guillens.

The Guillen family say they hope the president will support them by supporting the #IAmVanessaGuillen Bill.

“What it does is it says the way we have the EEOC, which is the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, how someone can report something you go to the EEOC, we’re looking for something that’s going to allow our military, our soldiers, to have the same rights and protections. So that way they’re not going through the chain of command, or internally. What they’re doing is they’re going outside the command and reporting something,” Kahawam told President Trump.

They say the President’s support would prevent other soldiers from sexual harassment and assault, which is what they believe led to Vanessa’s death.

The family brought other soldiers with similar stories into the conversation as well – like Private Gregory Wedel Morales, who was laid to rest the same day of the meeting.

“They found his remains while they were looking for Vanessa’s. His remains were found not far from where Vanessa Guillen’s remains were found in about the same time period,” they explained.

President Trump promised answers and justice for Vanessa.

“We will get to the bottom of a lot of this, and maybe all of it,” he said.

During their meeting, the family expressed that they would like to have a funeral for Vanessa as soon as possible in her hometown of Houston.

President Trump offered to help with the funeral expenses when they can finally lay the late soldier to rest.