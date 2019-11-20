Special donation made after FOX 44 report

WACO, TX – One week ago, FOX 44 aired a Special Report as reporter Nohely Mendoza went behind the scenes of the nonprofit Meals on Wheels Waco and introduced you to one of the program’s recipients, 92-year-old Cornelia Davis.

After the report aired, FOX 44 got a call from a local man, Larry Gold.

Gold saw the recliner Davis was sitting on during the interview and decided to help just in time for the holidays.

“I saw her story last week, and when I saw her recliner, my heart said, ‘She needs a new one.’ So it’s time to get her a new one for Christmas,” Gold says.

Gold picked out and bought a brand new recliner from the Furniture Outlet on Franklin Avenue. It was originally $250, but Furniture Outlet also decided to help and sold it to Larry for a flat $200.

“We try to help people out. Especially if it’s coming toward a donation,” says an employee with Furniture Outlet.

“This is nice. This is really nice,” Davis says, after receiving the brand new recliner on Wednesday afternoon. “I won’t want to get up. This is nice.”

Gold and his family replaced a worn-out three-year-old recliner with a brand new one.

“I feel good now. At first I was nervous and excited at the same time. I know I did something good for her. My family did something good for her,” Gold says.

Gold is sharing a bit of holiday spirit with those who need it the most.

“Lots of times, our home bound seniors are forgotten during the Christmas season and Thanksgiving season. A lot of folks are with family, but many of the people that we serve maybe don’t have family that are living or around. And so, for someone to choose to do something nice during the holiday season for someone who lives alone and is not able to get out of the house is just a wonderful holiday surprise,” says Laura Ziemer, Director of Client Services at Meals on Wheels Waco.

Davis had a huge smile on her face knowing she will have a new recliner just in time for the holidays.

“I want to thank all of you for thinking of me. You know, at my age, people forget about you. But there are some people like that family. That they don’t forget people like me. I just want to thank you.”