Special Report Part Two: Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day

Sunday, May 17, 2020 is National Neurofibromatosis (NF) Awareness Day; a day where millions come together to shine a light on a common yet misunderstood genetic disorder. According to doctors, thousands of people have NF and don’t even know it. Each year, this day is used to inform people and encourage them to take another look at their child, because maybe those birth marks, that small lump on the skin, or even that bone which just seems just a bit off could be a sign of something more.

On Friday, Fox 44’s, Adam Hooper introduced Central Texas to his son, Eston, who has Neurofibromatosis in order to show how his family and many others are working to call attention to this condition.

“For the general population, most people don’t know what Neurofibromatosis is,” said Dr. Jeffery McGlothlin, a child neurologist at Cook Children’s Medical Center. “It’s one of the most common genetic disorders of all of human beings.”

People with NF are born with a defect in the gene that is supposed to suppress tumor growth. This can cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body; like on the spine, in the brain or even on the nerve behind the eye. While looking over your child’s body, cafe’-au-lait spots are a dead giveaway he or she could have NF.

“The name of the game, for Neurofibromatosis, in kids, is monitor, monitor, monitor. We look for problems that can occur and we look for associated disorders that can go along with Neurofibromatosis, so that we can get in front of any problems, before they’re problems,” said Dr. McGlothlin.

When Eston Hooper was diagnosed Adam and his wife Kammy were not sure how this would affect him. So far, he is tumor free, but he does have the cafe’-au-lait spots, and he is a bit behind in his vocabulary and muscle tone. Other than that, he is a happy little boy. Their number one priority is keeping it that way. Their next priority is to tell as many people as they can about Neurofibromatosis. The Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF), an extremely unique player in the world of NF, has a huge role here. Annette Bakker, President of CTF said they are able to connect everyone involved in the fight against NF. Not only do they fund promising and life-saving research they are able to take that research and collaborate with drug companies, to work on important medicines for NF patients. Then, they bridge the gap between science and government by breaking down all of that knowledge and hard work, and driving home the point to federal regulators, like the FDA.

“They are taught by our patients, what it means to live with N-F,” said Bakker. “We not only fund new discoveries we bring those discoveries to the benefit of the patient, with the patient.”

That hard work paid off. Just last month, with the help of CTF, the first drug, ever, to treat NF patients, with large plexiform neurofibroma tumors, hit the market. However, perhaps the most beneficial function of CTF is how engaged they are within this massive community. They connect families by planning walks and fundraisers and camps for kids with NF. They even send help to students who are being bullied in school, because of their condition.

“Our team said this has to stop. Let’s do something about this. Our team goes in and kind of shows kids what it means to live with NF,” said Bakker.

Last but not least, CTF helps families spread the word. The foundation’s “Shine a Light” campaign encourages NF families to convince their elected leaders to light up important monuments in blue and green; NF colors. In 2019 that effort was responsible for lighting up 326 landmarks in 13 different countries. At the same time, CTF provides tools to assist in getting those same leaders to issue proclamations, in an effort to raise awareness.

“This year, we reached out to Governor Greg Abbott,” said Eston’s mother, Kammy Hooper. As a result, Governor Greg Abbott proclaims May 17, 2020 to be “Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day,” in the state of Texas. Going even further, Adam and Kammy Hooper were able to elevate this cause to a national level by having the importance of “NF Awareness Day” and the need for more funding and awareness entered in the official record of the United States Senate.

If you want to learn more about Neurofibromatosis or how to get involved in the amazing work being done by the Children’s Tumor Foundation, you can visit their website at www.ctf.org.