Spider Man swinging through Waco

WACO, Texas – Waco is getting a little help with COVID-19 from your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!

The City of Waco launched a campaign using the superhero to encourage everyone to wear masks in public.

“We were sitting around coming up with ideas on how promote face coverings and masks, the hot topic of the day. We’ve done a ton of PSA’s with our area leaders and people who own businesses, and we were thinking what can we do that is light-hearted and fun? The first thing that came to mind was Batman, but then we were like, no. Incorrect use of the mask. And then the guys came up with Spider-Man,” says Dori Helm, the Assistant Director of Municipal Information for the City of Waco.

Spider-Man’s already made a few stops around town. He’s made a trip to H-E-B, Gold’s Gym and an ice cream shop. He’s even made an appearance at the Humane Society of Central Texas and walked a couple of dogs.

“It was such a blast! He walked Clarice and Gloria, who are a bonded pair. They’re older seniors who have been looking for a home for two months now. We are desperate to find those girls a home, and we thought that would be really cool for Spidey to take them for a walk,” says Paula Rivadeneira, the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Central Texas.

Spider-Man has been very popular.

“Everywhere we go, we get selfie requests. It’s actually one of our most viewed PSA’s,” says Helm.

Even people who don’t like masks are getting caught in the web.

“Whether you are pro-mask or not, they all seem to have good things to say. We’re hoping that it kind of sheds a positive light for the kids,” says Helm.

The city hopes this will encourage everyone to make the best of a sticky situation.

“In a very strange situation and time that we all try to navigate, it’s really nice to do something fun and light-hearted and have people say they enjoy it,” says Helm.