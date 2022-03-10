WACO, Texas- Chip and Joanna Gaines annual Spring at the Silos event kicked off today drawing hundred of locals and people from all over the world.

“Everybody has been so nice in the stores, you would think they’ve known me all my life or something they are just so friendly and the weather is not bad,” visitor Marilyn Fults said.



Visitor Kathy LaForge says she wanted to experience the Silos outside of her TV screen and traveled from Montana with her husband and dog.



“I’m just really excited to see everything Chip and Joanna Gaines have done here,” LaForge said. “I watch their show all the time and I just love to find something I can take to my own home.”



The three day event kicked off this morning with food trucks, live music, rooftop picnics and so much more.

The vendors tents drew large crowds nonstop throughout the day,



“There is such a variety and there is so much homemade stuff.” Fults said. “I was afraid it would be like other places were it was processed and bought from like California or something; this is all handmade stuff.”



There was a heavy police presence and barricaded areas creating safety for those on the grounds.



Finding a place to park with the large crowd can be a hassle but people told FOX 44 the experience is worth it.



“It’s awesome. I’ve always thought I’d want to make it here someday and here I am,” LaForge said.



Also attending this years event is actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore who will be taping segments for her talk show.



Our very own Adam Hooper and MG Montemayor will interview her this weekend.



For a schedule of events and times visit the Magnolia website.