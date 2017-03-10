Spring forward this weekend means readjusting sleep

Ready or not, we are going to “spring forward” Sunday.

That means we lose an hour of sleep for more sunshine in our day.

“Daylight saving is coming and you can’t do anything about it. It’s going to happen and it’s going to affect you,” said Dr. Tim Martindale, M.D. Family Physician at Providence Family Clinic.

Sleep is important, and losing an hour may have some of us waking up on the wrong side of the bed.

“Sleep is a big part of your life, and you circadian rhythm for your sleep cycle is a big factor in your health,” said Dr. Martindale.

For adults, not having enough sleep could lead to potential life threatening situations.

“It affects more heart attacks, it affects more work injuries, it affects more car accidents, and it increases episodes of depression,” said Dr. Martindale.

Doctors say people who usually get a good night’s rest may not notice a big difference. It’s those who struggle to sleep that may see more complications.

Depending on your sleep schedule, adjusting to the new time change could take between 2 days and 3 weeks.

“Tonight (Friday), you can start going to bed 15 minutes early tonight, 15 minutes tomorrow night, 15 minutes the next night, and by Monday night you are almost on schedule with the very imperceptible change,” said Dr. Martindale.

As for children, they need all the rest too.

If they don’t get it, doctors say you may notice negative changes in their behavior, and academics.

