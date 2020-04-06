Spring Valley parade keeps students’ spirits high

HEWITT, Texas – A group of elementary school teachers started off the week with a little parade Monday afternoon.

Members of the Spring Valley Elementary PTA joined forces with teachers to wind their way through McLennan County. At least 30 cars took part in the parade to keep the spirits high of students stuck at home because of COVID-19.

“Spring Valley is really unique. Where we have a really big family feel. And these children who go to our school are our babies. And we just miss our babies,” says Kristi Ziegelt, of Spring Valley Elementary.

