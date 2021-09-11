Stair climb helps Temple residents mark 9/11 20th anniversary

Several people filled Temple’s Wildcat Stadium Saturday morning to honor the men and women killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Members of the Temple Fire & Rescue joined them as they climbed up and down the stadium stairs.

The City of Temple organized the event meant to symbolize the 110 stories New York firefighters climbed in the World Trade Center to rescue people trapped when terrorists crashed two airliners into the buildings.

The event also served as a fundraiser fo the FDNY Foundation, Tunnel to Towers, and New York City Police Foundation.