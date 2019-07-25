Standoff in Robinson after FBI operation

UPDATE: A highly placed law enforcement official tells FOX44 News that the standoff has ended in Robinson. We are told the McLennan County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad went in after to search for explosive devices, but found nothing.

Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs with the FBI from San Antonio is here, so it is a significant crime scene. They cannot confirm the condition of the suspect.

They are restricted on commenting as to why they were here, only it is a court-authorized law enforcement operation. This occurred on 700 block of Stegall Drive, and there is no threat to the public.

People living nearby are allowed to return home, but everyone should avoid the area. There were no explosives found at the home.

This is a considerable crime scene, so the FBI is expected to be here for two days going through evidence. FBI SWAT, bomb technicians, evidence team, crisis management, and negotiators were all on scene.

The Evidence Team and Crisis Team is still on scene. The FBI hopes to leave by Friday night.

UPDATE: As of 1:00 p.m., the McLennan County Bomb Unit and FBI SWAT vehicle have left the scene of the standoff. There are several law enforcement vehicles and officers still on the scene.

Original Report: A standoff is taking place right now in Robinson according to police. Officer Tracy O’Connor says it started when FBI agents attempted a court authorized law enforcement operation Thursday morning.

O’Connor says the person agents made contact with did not comply and threatened violence.

Right now, there are roadblocks set up on Stegall Drive, one of those at its intersection with Andrews.

DPS Troopers, Texas Rangers, and Robinson Police are on the scene.

There had been a “shots fired” call in the area shortly before 7:00 a.m.

Ambulance units had been called to standby at a nearby location.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.