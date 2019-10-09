State Farm grant leads to new ramps in Waco community

WACO, Texas – The Waco State Farm Branch is the recipient of a 2019 State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship Grant.

This means Waco is getting new ramps thanks to the Texas Ramp Project.

The $1,000 grant will build two ramps in the Waco community for members who are disabled or elderly and cannot afford the cost of building their own ramp.

The ramp is built at no cost to residents and is 100 percent funded by donations.

State Farm agents in the Waco community are volunteering to build the ramps on Thursday.