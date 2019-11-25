Street improvements begin Monday in Waco

WACO, TX – The City of Waco says street improvements will be performed to Chapel Rd. between Hewitt Dr. and Chapel Creek Rd. beginning Monday Nov 25th.

Contractors will be working from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. this upcoming week (excluding the holidays).

The City says it is very important that the residents/citizens in the neighborhood keep their vehicles parked in their driveways while the construction is being performed.

Contractors will be going door to door to notify and/or leave letters before work begins.