Street improvements begin Monday in Waco

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

WACO, TX – The City of Waco says street improvements will be performed to Chapel Rd. between Hewitt Dr. and Chapel Creek Rd. beginning Monday Nov 25th.

Contractors will be working from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. this upcoming week (excluding the holidays).

The City says it is very important that the residents/citizens in the neighborhood keep their vehicles parked in their driveways while the construction is being performed.

Contractors will be going door to door to notify and/or leave letters before work begins.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events