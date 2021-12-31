NEW ORLEANS, La.- Earlier today the streets were filled with Baylor and Ole’ Miss fans as they get ready for the Sugar Bowl game on New Years Day.

“We’re are very excited to be at the game tomorrow, very excited so glad to be here in New Orleans,” says Baylor fans.

Many fans traveled far from home this week to see the game in person.

“It’s something special to be here to watch the sugar and to celebrate new years in New Orleans so its awesome,” says Baylor fans.

For several other fans, celebrating New Years Eve in New Orleans has become a tradition.

“We came in 2019 and it was an awesome parade, looking forward to an awesome parade today,” says Baylor fans.

“We have two kids in the band, we have a trumpet and a clarinet, we’re going to be looking out for them try to get pictures, so we’re thrilled and we were here 2 years ago sitting in the same position when Baylor played Georgia,” says Baylor fans.

Baylor students took part in the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year Eve parade.

Students were even spotted throwing Mardi Gras beads to the crowds.

“It’s a dream come true we’re all going to be wearing our gold on so anybody still in Waco tonight can still make it to the game,” says Baylor fans.

And a message fans want to send to the bears before they take on Ole’ Miss.

“Win baby win, good luck guys I love you guys so go out there and play like you do and it wont be a problem, defense, defense, we’re going to take down that Ole’ Miss quarterback,” says Baylor fans.