String of weekend shootings lead to six arrests

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department arrested several suspects in connection with two shootings over the weekend which left four injured and a 19-year-old dead.

Through the investigation, detectives identified the subjects involved to be gang affiliated with Young Paper Chasers (YPC) and K-Town Mafia (KTM).

During the investigation, detectives recovered seven firearms and narcotics in wholesale amounts. Some of the suspects also had outstanding warrants.

Neighbors in both neighborhoods where the shootings happened say it’s an unsettling feeling – especially this close to the holidays.

More than a dozen rounds flew through the window, walls and doors of the home located on Houston Street in Killeen.

Neighbors assumed the rounds were early New Year’s celebrations.

“I thought it was fireworks,” said one neighbor.

One of those bullets would end the life of 19-year-old Cadarian Connell Parker. Another bullet went through the window, hitting a five-year old who was rushed to the hospital in Temple.

Though the five-year-old is okay, the teen’s murder leaves other parents like Austin Herron in the neighborhood with serious concerns.

Less than five miles away across town the following day, a similar shooting left three injured on Alma Drive. Police say a suspect fired off shots into a vehicle, hitting three victims who all had to be rushed to the hospital.

A young man we spoke to who wasn’t hit says he was just grateful to be alive. But his mom tells us she’s fed up with the violence – adding us this was the final straw for her and her family.