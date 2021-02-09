Student entrepreneur starts Black History University clothing line

WACO, Texas – As Black History Month continues, college freshman Devin Faulkner is using this time to spread a message of Black culture – using his Black History University clothing line.

“I realized that Black History will always be apart of us,” Faulkner says.

Faulkner is not only a business owner, but a student at Prairie View A & M University – which is a Historically Black College.

“I came up with the idea of Black History University because we will never stop learning Black History,” Faulkner said. “So I put that on a sweatshirt, and people are loving it.”

As a student at an HBCU and member of his chapter’s NAACP, he knows advocating for black culture is important.

Faulkner uses his business and social media platforms to do this, especially for those who are unaware.

“I think we need to all stay abreast of what’s happening, what has happened, and what will happen in regards to Black History,” Faulkner said.

As the owner of Rooted Essentials, his goal is to provide everyday essentials while rooting for Black culture.

“I realized none of the things that we use on a daily basis that I have are Black owned,” Faulkner said. “Just to give people those essential everyday items, from a Black owned company, that’s what made me start Rooted Essentials.”

Faulkner says word of mouth has helped spread his mission across the U.S. – with customers in Texas, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

“People are loving it,” Faulkner said. “I explained the idea behind it, the story behind it, and how I came up with it, and people are starting to gravitate to it. I am really appreciative of that.”

While being a student and entrepreneur can be challenging, Faulkner says his goals keep him on track.

“So I can balance that 4.0 season, as well as six figure season,” Faulkner said.