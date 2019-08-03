Student murals unveiled in East Waco

WACO, Texas – Creative Waco celebrated the end of their 2019 Apprenticeship Program with the unveiling of two new East Waco murals on Friday.

“We’ve had two incredible murals painted by local apprentices. They are Waco ISD high school students ranging from ages 15 to 19,” says Stefanie Wheat-Johnson, of Creative Waco.

The students were paid interns who had the opportunity to be mentored by professional artists including Creative Waco’s guest artist Richard Thomas.

“This is a great chance for young creatives who maybe have not decided what their path is to get a little exposure, and to also learn a little about the community and to understand what opportunities they can avail themselves of,” Wheat-Johnson says.

This is the second year of the Apprenticeship Program, which lasts eight weeks during the summer. The apprentices are hired around the end of May and begin their journey in the beginning of June.

“We do four weeks of studio work where they get to learn about the Waco community they’re painting in and meet community leaders, as well as be led in master classes that improve their professional development,” Wheat-Johnson says.

Students complete the process walking away with a packet of references and resources to help them with their next steps out of high school and with whatever direction they want to go.

“Its a really wonderful experience to see them grow to go from the thoughts of the design germinating in their minds to seeing it really blossom on the wall,” Wheat-Johnson says.