Student to face criminal charges after bathroom fire at Waco High

WACO, Texas– Waco High School is back to normal after classes were placed on a brief hold due to a small fire in an upstairs bathroom.

Administrators learned that a roll of toilet paper had been set on fire. The small fire was contained to a toilet paper holder in a bathroom stall, and was able to be extinguished quickly. The fire department arrived and confirmed that the fire was fully put out.



Since the fire was quickly extinguished and the smoke was contained to the restroom, the fire alarms did not sound, and the building was not evacuated.

Students were briefly delayed from transitioning between periods to allow time to confirm that the fire was out and to clear out some of the smoke before students could be released.



Waco ISD said, “students and staff were not in any danger, we still take this incident seriously.”

The student who started the fire will face criminal charges and other disciplinary consequences.