Students explore African-American heritage through Black History course

KILLEEN, Texas – Students at Killeen High School say the lessons they learn in their first African-American history course are both priceless and timeless.

For the first time through a state-adopted course, students are empowered by African-American history – one class at a time.

“What a wild and wonderful time to be a history teacher?,” Keina Cook questioned, recalling major current events.

But, the ten-year history teacher is taking full advantage of the times to share their connection to history.

“I truly believe that what any nation values is present in its educational curriculum,” Cook shared.

From the historic presidency of President Barack Obama to our nation’s first African-American female Vice-President Kamala Harris, Cook helps students see our country’s progress go from headlines to textbooks.

“It’s dedicated to the contributions, the struggles, the joys, the triumphs of African-Americans as we became a part of this country,” she described the course.



“What happened when we did arrive? When we were kidnapped and brought to the Americas? The identities were stricken from us,” Cook explained.

With every wisdom-woven lesson, students like Morris Marshall learn more about his own heritage.

“I’m learning more about history and things that are hidden, such as things like soldiers we didn’t know fought in previous wars, and the things you don’t know learn in your history classes,” he told FOX44.

“The relevance of the content that we’re teaching resonates so much more with them because of what’s happening,” Cook said.

Spencer Gregg, a band director at Killeen High, often teaches the course alongside Cook. He agrees.

“They’re able to relate current issues, current events, to historical things. Like, we draw those connections together so the light bulbs come on even more so, because they’re able to connect them more to what’s going on right now,” said Gregg.

Students tell us what they like most about the course is the space and freedom to learn and wonder.

“We can come in here and let loose and talk about those things you don’t talk about in regular classes and have open acceptance and basically don’t have to filter what you say,” Landry Searcy told FOX44.

Through telling a more complete version of history, Cook enhances her students’ outlook for the future.

“If we’re not teaching what’s really happening in all of our history, then our kids don’t see themselves in the curriculum. They feel marginalized, ostracized, and they don’t have that same value. That same self worth as their white counterparts,” Cook stated.

Students were learning about the bios of prominent Black Americans as they evolved into obituaries like Cicely Tyson, Katherine Johnson, Chadwick Boseman and John Lewis.

“The fact that John Lewis has passed away, they might not have known who John Lewis was. But now because he’s so prevalent in the news, and people are seeing what he stood for, and what happened during his tenure in Congress, now they’re curious,” said Cook.

As Cook feeds this growing curiosity, she hopes students walk away inspired, enlightened, and empowered.

Cook says she hopes more courses evolve into curriculums centered around the history of minorities in America and across the world.

The staff is diversifying the student experience at Killeen High – adding organizations like the Black Student Union – where many of Cook’s students participate.

“It’s so important that they see themselves, that they see the triumphs of African-Americans. They see all of the contributions that we’ve made to this country, so that they themselves can know that, ‘I have a place here. I have a way to contribute. I know that I’m important. I know that I’m an American,'” she said.