Students React To Baylor’s Active Shooter Training Video

WACO, Texas – Baylor University released an active shooter training video that’s getting a lot of attention around Central Texas.

The active attack training video begins with a message saying viewer discretion is advised due to the film’s intense nature.

The video shows an active shooter roaming the halls of Baylor and opening fire on the university’s campus. During the different scenarios, actors gave out tips on what to do if viewers find themselves in those situations.

The university says on its website the video’s purpose was not to alarm, but make sure the Baylor community is prepared in the event of an active shooter or active attack situation on campus or any other public place.

One thing everyone has taken note of is the production quality.

“I think it’s really well-made for Baylor,” says Baylor student Kaden Stout.

Stout says he thinks the visual production route was effective.

“I think that its good that it’s more graphic, because its more realistic that way. You’re not being honest with your audience if it’s not graphic. So I got to give them an A plus for that,” Stout says. “You can’t hide from it. It’s not going to benefit anybody if you’re toning it down. I’ll say that much.”

Another student says she thinks the university’s intention behind the video is in the right place.

“I think the motivation behind what they’re doing is noble because they are trying to prepare students for whatever may come at them. I don’t know whether its the most effective way to go. That’s not for me to decide at this point,” the student said.