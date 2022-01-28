TEMPLE, Texas — On Friday, January 21, the CDC released new data on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 booster shot against the Omicron variant.

Baylor Scott and White Temple collected data from COVID patients for the study.

“Are they unvaccinated? Have they received one dose, two doses,” Dr. Manjusha Gaglani said, the Research Chair and Section Chief for Pediatric Infectious Diseases at McLane Children’s Hospital. “How long ago were there two doses? Have they received their third dose? What we find is people who have received their third dose had the best protection against serious illness. So hospital admissions during the omicron period as high as 90 percent protection.”

Dr. Gaglani explained that a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine kept 94 percent of people with the Delta variant and 82 percent with Omicron out of the emergency room.

That third dose kept the same number of people with delta out of the hospital, while 90 percent of people with omicron didn’t need a hospital bed.

But when should you get your third dose?

“When we get naturally infected, we don’t know how much antibody we will make, because if you have a mild infection, we might make lower among that may not protect us very long,” she said.

“Whereas if we get really severely infected lined up in the hospital, then we probably have the higher levels. But at least with the vaccine, we know we get pretty good levels, at least for the time. We need our boosters.”

Dr. Gaglani ended by saying the only people who are getting a fourth dose at this time of the vaccine are those who have auto immune disorders and their vaccine schedule is different from the mass public.