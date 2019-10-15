Study shows less opioid use in pregnant moms

A new study shows a pain treatment plan being used on pregnant moms in Central Texas is leading to less opioid use.

The plan looks at how the women function, such as whether they can get up and move with little pain.

Doctors are turning to over the counter pain relievers like ibuprofen. Between 2016 and 2018, researchers studied women who gave birth at five local hospitals before and after this pain plan was put in place.

Researchers hope this study motivates other facilities to look into forming their own pain treatment plans.