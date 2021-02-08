Sunday’s fatal officer-involved shooting was ‘final straw’ for neighbors

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – A couple of neighbors tell FOX44 they are looking for a new place to call home after Sunday’s deadly shooting involving a Lacy Lakeview police officer.

Garrett and Tabatha Tergerson’s stay in the Northgate Apartments over the last year and half have been quite eventful.

“We’ve had a couple of stabbings, a couple of threats of stabbings, a couple shots fired since we’ve been living here,” recalled Garrett Tergerson.

But Sunday morning’s deadly officer-involved shooting is what they call the final straw.

Lacy Lakeview Police say around 9:17 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the Northgate Apartments in response to a man reportedly breaking car windows.

According to LLPD, Officer Thomas Beasly was confronted by a man wielding a hatchet in a quote “agitated manner.”

After several commands to the man to drop the hatchet and to stop approaching the officer, Beasly shot the man – who neighbors describe as black man in his 30’s known to have mental health issues.

Police say the man turned and ran about 150 yards before he collapsed.

Neighbors find themselves on edge after the incident.

“I guess the altercation wasn’t that surprising. It’s just that it escalated so quickly, and that somebody actually died,” said Tergerson.

“I still say in my heart everybody feels that way. That they could’ve tased him. Why didn’t they tase him?,” asked another neighbor.

The Texas Rangers are conducting their independent external investigation while Beasley is placed on administrative leave. But neighbors say they don’t plan to stick around in the neighborhood for results.

“I picked him up, and the first thing we did, we drove around for about three hours trying to find somewhere else to move. Because after past experiences and this, it’s probably not the safest place to stay,” Tabatha Tergerson told FOX44.