Extended sentence for convicted child molester

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 90 years after being convicted in a McLennan County court of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

Rodrick Eugene Harris had represented himself during the trial, but there was a standby attorney to assist if needed.

He was accused of multiple sexual activities with a young girl who was the daughter of his girlfriend.

The jury gave him life in prison on the sexual assault count then 60 years and 30 years on the indecency counts.

The judge ordered the sentences stacked.

He would have to serve a minimum of 75 years before becoming eligible for parole.