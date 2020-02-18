Superintendent addresses concerns after revoked accreditation

MARLIN, Texas – The Marlin Independent School District’s interim superintendent is addressing concerns Monday night after informing parents about their district’s recent revoked accreditation status.

The letter shared as a result of their status, the district will no longer be recognized as a Texas Public School District by the Texas Education Agency.

It states the status was assigned due to the district’s performance in the state’s accountability rating system.

The district was assigned “academically unacceptable” for the year 2011, and a rating of “improvement required” from 2013 through 2019.

Dr. Jean Bahney attributes the district’s current status to last year’s performance, and says she’s hopeful they can change their status with the T.E.A.

“We will have an opportunity to go to the T.E.A. and put in any additional data out in the conversation, and explain all of the things we’ve put in place since then and where we are in the school improvement process,” says Bahney.

She adds this isn’t the first time the district has been in this position.

“Last year at this time of the year, we had accreditation revoked. Same situation we’re in now. We filed for an informal review, and we managed to move forward through the process and that’s what we’re expecting this year,” says Bahney.

Bahney says the district was approved for an informal review while the date is still pending. She plans to share part of their new plan to improve performance district-wide.

“I see growth in students everyday. I see areas that we are showing more student success than we have in the past. I see areas that we are measuring that we did not measure before, so we have a better baseline of where to go and what to do next,” she says.

But if the informal review doesn’t end with the results they had last year, Dr. Bahney tells FOX44 what could happen.

“An abatement is a possibility. We can hit the scores, like I said, which is what our number one goal is. So that doesn’t become an issue and there could be some reorganization,” she shares.