Susan Kincannon Begins New Role As Superintendent

WACO, Texas – It’s the first week on the job for Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon.

“You know, I’m excited to be in Waco ISD. It’s a fantastic school district,” Kincannon says.

Last month, the Waco ISD’s Board of Trustees elected Kincannon in a 5-2 vote. The two people who voted “no” cited a lack of experience with a diverse group.

“I have 30 years of experience in education. Have certainly worked in a diverse background when I was a teacher at Travis Middle in Temple,” Kincannon says.

Kincannon’s predecessor, Dr. A. Marcus Nelson, resigned last March after state troopers arrested him for marijuana possession.

However, Kincannon she is looking to the future. Plans she has include tackling mental health, addressing the need for more art programs, improving schools with failing grades, and dealing with high teacher turnover rates.

“I think teachers are drawn by good leadership. Working conditions are important. Having the resources that you need. But I want to ask them what would keep you here in Waco ISD,” Kincannon says.

Kincannon says she plans to visit new schools in the next few weeks and meet with teachers.