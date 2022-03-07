WACO, Texas – Waco PD’s Special Crimes Investigators have now charged a Waco man with Murder.

Investigators report 24-year-old Ryan AustinTrejo of Waco was arrested and charged with Murder as a result of the investigation and shooting outside Warehouse Bar.

His bond on the murder charge was set at $700,000

Detectives were also able to notify the family of the victim, who has been identified as 30-year-old Jose Martinez-Medina of Waco.

Although an arrest has been made, this is still an ongoing investigation.

