Suspect has been identified in anonymous Riesel ISD threats

RIESEL, Texas- Law enforcement has identified the suspect in two anonymous threats to Riesel ISD.

We previously reported on the first Snapchat threats that Riesel ISD became aware of Sunday, which was directed at the high school.

A second Snapchat was brought to law enforcement’s attention on Monday regarding more violence.

After much cooperation with law enforcement, Riesel ISD says, “We can confirm that law enforcement has identified a suspect and is taking all necessary follow-up actions. Due to the nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment further on this matter. At this time, we believe all RISD campuses are secure.”

Schools started at their usual time, and extra precautionary measures will remain in place until further notice.

Riesel ISD is asking that the community continue to be vigilant and report all concerning behavior or threats to Riesel ISD administration and law enforcement immediately.

