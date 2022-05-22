TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — Temple police now have a suspect in custody after an early morning robbery.

Around 5:45 Sunday morning, officers were called to the 3000 block of Thornton Lane, where a suspect had reportedly stolen an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes.

The suspect fled the scene but officers were able to locate and arrest him.

No injuries have been reported but the case is still under investigation so if you have any information, please contact Temple Police department or the Bell County Crime Stoppers.