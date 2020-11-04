Suspect in Las Vegas murder arrested in Killeen

A suspect in a Las Vegas murder from last week has been arrested in Killeen and now awaits extradition to face charges in Nevada.

The FBI and Killeen Police picked up Nile Shemer Tiger Herrington Monday on charges of murder, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, residential burglary and felony theft.

Las Vegas Police say that on October 27 at 1:32 p.m. they got a call reporting someone had been killed at an apartment complex.

Arriving officers located the unresponsive adult male inside suffering from a stab wound.

He was pronounced dead.

Through the course of the investigation, Las Vegas police learned that he might been in Killeen.