Suspect in Walmart incidents had previous federal robbery conviction

A man held as a suspect in two attempted robbery incidents at local Walmarts had a previous arrest for a credit union robbery and was still on federal supervised release at the time of this week’s arrest.

Spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas Daryl Fields said Reeves was released from federal prison March 15 of this year after serving an 8-year sentence on a bank robbery charge.

He had been arrested for the robbery of the Centex Citizens Credit Union in Mexian on October 12, 2010.

He had been sentenced by former U.S. District Judge Walter S. Smith Jr in federal court in Waco on March 9, 2011.

Michael Reeves 2011 mug shot

In addition to the prison term, Judge Smith had assessed a five year supervised release on Reeves effective upon his release from prison.

Reeves was arrested Wednesday in a field across the street from his home in the 100 block of Lacy Lakeview with the assistance of a Waco K-9 officer.

He was accused of an attempted robbery of the Chase Bank location inside the Bellmead Walmart and of a clerk in the home and garden department of the Walmart in Hewitt earlier this week.

Thursday morning he remained in the McLennan County Jail on Bellmead charges of aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence with additional charges expected.