Suspect leads police on a 3 county manhunt

LAMPASAS, Texas- A man hunt is over after Lampasas County Sheriff’s Officers and several law enforcement agencies arrest the suspect.

On October 10th, Lometa Police Officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on US Highway 183 and County 260, officers did not know this was the same vehicle that fled from San Saba Sheriff’s Office and was currently being pursued.

The driver of the vehicle fled from Lometa Police at speeds over 100 mph, traveled eight miles north of County Road 2001, and crashed into a fence located at the 9000 block of County Road 2001.

The suspect then fled on foot from the crash sight and into a wooded area.

Lampasas, San Saba, and Mills County Sheriff’s Officers teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety and Lampasas Police Department in search of the fleeing suspect.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Arizona native, Anthony Zilinksy. It was discovered the suspect was a fugitive from Justice and had an outstanding possession of marijuana warrant from Montgomery County, Texas.

The manhunt was organized and agencies attempted to locate Zilinksy by means of remote-control drone aircraft, officers on foot, and all-terrain vehicles, as well as scent specific canines, and trained horses.

After hours of searching on foot, air, and by vehicles, it was believed Zilinksy may have caught a ride by a passer-by or a friend and had left the area.

Officers called off the manhunt at approximately 6:29 p.m. but, Lampasas Sheriff Jess G. Ramos decided he would stay on the scene.

At 7:28 p.m. Ramos observed a male suspect walking near the crash site. The subject had no shoes and was pushing a bicycle with flat tires.

The Sheriff passed by the subject in an unmarked car and identified the subject was Anthony Zilinksy.

Sheriff Ramos arrested Zilinksy without incident.

Zilinksy was transported to Advent Hospital due to several small cuts observed on his bare feet, hands,an arms.

The suspect has been transported to Lampasas County Jail where he is booked in on evading charges from Lometa Police Department, and the outstanding warrant from Montgomery county.

Another evading charge is pending from San Saba Sheriff’s Office.

It is possible that Zilinksy will face charges from the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office.