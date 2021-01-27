Suspect shot in College Station narcotics investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A traffic stop leads to a discovery of narcotics, one man being hospitalized and one woman arrested.

Investigators with the College Station Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit were conducting surveillance Thursday morning on an individual involved in a long-term investigation. The investigators had reason to believe the suspect, identified as 33-year-old College Station Resident Ryan D. Stallings, was transporting large quantities of narcotics in his vehicle.

College Station Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway, and the vehicle pulled into a driveway off the northbound East Feeder between Harvey Road and University Drive. The vehicle was occupied by Stallings and his girlfriend, Celeste Perez, a 26-year-old resident of College Station.

A traffic stop was initiated by an officer assisted by investigators from the College Station Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, and two troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The officer made the initial contact with Stallings and Perez. There is no indication Stallings knew the officer had additional support officers on scene.

Several minutes into the traffic stop, with officers having reason to believe the vehicle contained narcotics, Stallings and Perez were instructed to exit the vehicle. Stallings admitted to the officer he had a handgun next to him in the center console of his vehicle. The officer gave Stallings repeated, clear instructions not to reach for the handgun. After Perez exited the vehicle, Stallings ignored repeated commands to exit the vehicle before lunging into the center console and getting his handgun.

Stallings’s actions forced the officer to defend himself. As the contact deteriorated and Stallings got the handgun, the two state troopers on scene also discharged their firearms at Stallings, who was immediately incapacitated by the gunfire.

Officers immediately radioed for paramedics to respond to the scene. While securing the vehicle to render the scene safe, officers recovered the loaded handgun from Stallings. Although paramedics were called to render aid, Stallings suffered immediate critical injury and there was no medical intervention which could revive him.

Investigators later searched the vehicle and recovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics – including about 2.3 kilos of cocaine and 1.0 kilo of MDMA (commonly called Ecstasy or Molly).

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance-greater than 400 grams is the highest level of offense for the Penalty Group 1 narcotic. The offense is an enhanced first-degree felony and is punishable by 15-99 years in prison, with a fine up to $250,000.

Perez admitted to being in a dating relationship with, and residing at the same address as Stallings. Perez admitted to traveling from College Station to another city in Texas to traffic a wholesale amount of MDMA and cocaine to Brazos County. Perez was able to provide intimate knowledge of drug sale within Brazos County which was subsequently corroborated through the execution of a search warrant at her residence in Brazos County.

The couple’s residence was searched under authority of a search warrant just before 5:00 a.m. that same morning.

During this search warrant, at least 400 grams each of cocaine, Adderall, and THC were located. Also located was a working digital scale with a white powerdy substance and packaging material consistent with street level drug sales.

While the precise weights and counts of the substantial amount of narcotics recovered from this investigation are still being processed, the total preliminary values include approximately:

1.0 kilo of “Molly”

3.9 kilos of cocaine

8.7 kilos of Adderall (21,673 pills)

0.9 kilos of Xanax (4,505 pills)

0.6 kilos of THC

61 cartridges of THC

2.1 kilos of marijuana

These narcotics have a total approximate weight of over 17 kilos, with an estimated street value of $452,800. Approximately $10,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales, was also seized.

For the narcotics located at the residence and in the vehicle, Ms. Perez has been arrested on two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1 and three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 2.

Three different agencies are conducting concurrent investigations into this incident – the College Station Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. When this investigation is concluded, it will be presented to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Source: College Station Police Department