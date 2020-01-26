Suspected Coronavirus in Brazos County results come back Negative

BRAZOS COUNTY – The Brazos County Health District received the results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the suspected case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Sunday.

The results came back negative.

It was believed Thursday that a Texas A&M student may have contracted the illness.

The student had reported similar symptoms to the virus.

“The patient had traveled to the area of concern, developed mild symptoms after returning. The patient was improving and doing well but then became concerned and presented for evaluation,” said Dr. Eric Wilke, Brazos County Health District, during a press conference Thursday.

The public is encouraged to practice general preventive actions for all viral infections, including the flu: