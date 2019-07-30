Suspected Texan Mart robber arrested

Killeen police say they have identified and arrested a man suspected or robbing the Texan Mart Saturday.

Tylun Ian Druihet, 19, was booked into the Bell County Jail with his bond set at $250,000.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was at 2;24 p.m. Saturday when police were called about a robbery at the Texan Mart at 3000 Lake Road.

Officers were told a man entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Through their investigation, officers were able to identify Druihet as a suspect and he was later picked up.