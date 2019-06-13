Suspected thief flees police, sets house on fire

Killeen police say a suspected vehicle thief fled police, holed up in a house and set it on fire Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said things started sometime after 9:00 a.m. Thursday with the receipt of a stolen vehicle report.

Officers spotted the vehicle occupied by a man who refused direction to stop and get out.

Instead he attempted to flee but ended up striking a parked motorcycle and another car on Crockett, eventually bailing out and running on foot to the Goodnight Avenue area.

Police chased him through several residential yards, at times tracking him by the location of barking dogs.

It was then determined that he had entered a home in the 500 block of Goodnight at which time officers set up a perimeter.

It is not clear whether they communicated with him or had confirmed just where he was, but suddenly they noticed the house was on fire.

About 10:55 a.m. the man came out and was eventually taken into custody without injury.

He was taken to jail where he was checked out by medical personnel.

No information was available early Thursday afternoon what charges would be filed against him, and until those charges were screened, his name was not being released.

No information on the extent of the damage to the house was available.