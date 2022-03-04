COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department is asking the public to help with information in an ATM theft.

The department posted on social media Friday morning that an ATM, the whole unit, was stolen from the Northgate Promenade – just outside The Backyard bar on 303 University Drive – on Thursday morning.







The pictures below show another vehicle of interest in this theft.







If you find what could be this ATM, or have any information about this theft, you can call (979) 764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department