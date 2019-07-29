SUV catches fire in collision with 18-wheeler

WACO, Texas – The Waco Fire Department is responded to a traffic collision on Interstate 35 on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes near Forrest Street, and involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV that caught on fire.

The SUV was traveling southbound and saw a tire come loose from the 18-wheeler. The tire hit the hood of the SUV, causing the vehicle to swerve into a ditch. The impact of the tire on the hood caused the engine to ignite.

Minor injuries have been reported.

Source: Waco Fire Department