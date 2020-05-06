T.E.A. Unveils How School Districts Can Celebrate 2020 Grads

COVID-19 is causing traditional graduation plans to take a backseat.

On Tuesday, the Texas Education Agency (T.E.A.) announced four ways school districts can celebrate graduating seniors:

1. Completely Virtual

Students and staff can host their graduation through video conferencing mediums like skype, facetime, and Zoom.

2. Drive- In Option

Grads will receive a ceremony while in their car.

3. Hybrid Option

Graduates will send in a photo or taped video of themselves receiving their diploma. Schools will compile the elements to be aired either online or a screening.

4. Outdoor Ceremony

Schools in rural areas can host outdoor ceremonies between May 15th and May 31st, but COVID-19 cases in the region must be fewer than 5.

The Killeen and Gatesville Independent School Districts say they plan to do the hybrid route. Gatesville ISD plans to record a videos of parents giving diplomas to their children. They will put all the videos together and host a graduation screening at the Gatesville Drive-In theater on May 21st. Killeen ISD plans to put together videos and recorded speeches to air online. An outdoor ceremony can take place in any county on or after June 1st.

Both school districts say they are considering hosting outdoor graduations in July.