WACO, Texas – The Waco City Council held a public hearing on Tuesday night to discuss and consider amending the project and financing plan for Reinvestment Zone #1 for Tax Increment Financing, or TIF Zone One.

The amendment was passed, and will provide additional funding of around $8.7 million for hospitality improvements in Waco.

Around $1 million will go to Magnolia Silos for improvements and the addition of a coffee shop, home furniture store, retail village, outdoor spaces, and walkways.